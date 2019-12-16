Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Topples Georgia Southern in Overtime Thriller

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team pulled out a 69-66 overtime victory over Georgia Southern on Kids Day in the Pavilion on Monday.

Ole Miss (6-5) was led on the floor by junior guard Valerie Nesbit with 16 points and six assists on the afternoon.

“Val really wants to win as she is a competitor,” Rebel head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “She is evolving into the type of player that she can be. (Val) had six assists and one turnover as she is realizing that she does not have to do it all herself.”

A total of three different Rebels reached double figures on the afternoon Torri Lewis (14) and Jayla Alexander (11) to the stats sheet.

Coach McPhee-McCuin’s squad faced adversity in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter when GASO’s Hamilton made the tying bucket with 25 seconds remaining to send the contest into overtime.

“We handled adversity well as this was our second close game,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We pulled that out.”

The Rebels hit for 44.4 percent from downtown in the contest as the defense only allowed Georgia Southern to shoot 19 percent from beyond the arc.

McPhee-McCuin said Kids Day is one of her favorites of the year.

“I told the players that they have a responsibility to be a positive example and play the game the right way for these kids,” she said.

Ole Miss returns to action on Friday when they play host to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

