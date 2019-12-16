North East Power to Begin Offering Fiber Optic Internet



North East Mississippi Electric Power Association members voted Monday overwhelmingly to change its Articles of Incorporation, allowing NEMEPA to operate under the Mississippi Broadband Enabling Act which will provide high-speed internet to rural areas.

Through a partnership with Conexon, North East Power will soon begin providing members with lightning-fast broadband internet.

“This is a great opportunity for the people in this region,” says Keith Hayward, NEMEPA general manager and chief executive officer. “We are excited and look forward to serving our members with this technology. It will mean great things for this area.”

Gov. Phil Bryant signed the Mississippi Broadband Enabling Act into law earlier this year after it passed both the House and Senate.

The Act removes an old law that banned electrical cooperatives from offering broadband internet services.

All internet carriers will still be allowed to serve any rural community they choose. The Act now allows electrical cooperatives to offer the service.

Anticipating the vote results, North East Power has already begun the engineering and design phase of its fiber network.

Fiber-optic broadband is the fastest, most reliable internet technology available, according to NEMEPA.

“It has the potential to transform this region with economic development and improved access to health care, education, information and entertainment,” Hayward said in a press release.

North East Power has partnered with Conexon, an industry leader in building fiber-optic network construction. Conexon will help manage the project and the company has already put together a team of employees to ensure the project is completed on schedule and within budget.

North East Power as formed a subsidiary, North East Fiber, LLC. Its fiber-to-the-home broadband product will be NE SPARC – North East Serving People Across Rural Communities.

No timeline as to when the fiber-optic internet will be offered was provided Monday.

Visit NESPARC.com to learn more.

Hottytoddy.com staff report