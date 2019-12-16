LOU Crime and Emergency Reports From Dec. 13-15, 2019

The following reports were made Dec. 13-15, 2019, by city and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise indicated.

Oxford Police Department issued 68 tickets, investigated 21 wrecks and the following reports:

3 911 hang-ups

9 alarms

1 ambulance assist

1 animal complaint

4 careless drivers

1 civil matter

2 credit card frauds

1 code enforcement violation

11 disturbing the peace complaints

2 domestic disturbances

2 elder assists

1 embezzlement

2 improper parking complaints

3 lost property reports

3 motorist assists

1 scam

7 suspicious activities

4 suspicious people

4 suspicious vehicles

2 trespassing complaints

1 utility call

6 vehicle searches

5 welfare checks

Officers made the following arrests:

1 DUI

1 DUI, one headlight and possession of schedule 2 drug

1 DUI, leaving the scene of a wreck and no insurance

1 DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no insurance

1 DUI, leaving the scene of a wreck, no insurance, no tag, suspended driver’s license and falsifying information

1 domestic violence with simple assault

1 public drunk and failure to comply

1 possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a vehicle and seat belt violation

1 possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding

1 possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, no insurance and no driver’s license

1 possession of a schedule 2 drug, seat belt violation and no insurance

1 reckless driving

3 shoplifting

1 suspended driver’s license and no insurance

1 warrant served, no insurance, no driver’s license and seat belt violation

1 warrant served and speeding

Lafayette Sheriff’s Department investigated five wrecks and the following reports:

6 agency assists

5 alarms

2 civil matters

6 disturbances

2 grand larcenies

1 harassment

2 information

2 juvenile complaints

2 malicious mischief complaints

5 noise complaints

1 petty theft

5 reckless driving complaints

1 road obstruction

4 service calls

2 suspicious activities

4 suspicious people

1 suspicious vehicle

2 transports

3 welfare concerns

6 papers served

Deputies made the following arrests:

1 contempt of court

1 DUI other, careless driving and possession of paraphernalia

1 possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

1 DUI

1 running stop light and possession of a controlled substance

University Police Department made no arrests, responded to three wrecks and investigated a report of vandalism at Beta Theta Pi.

Oxford Fire Department responded to the following calls:

12/13 – 12:14 p.m. – Pi Beta Phi house – smoke detector malfunction

12/13 – 2:46 p.m. – Student Union – McAlister’s – cleaning the toaster oven activated the smoke detector

12/13 – 5:50 p.m. – South Lamar area – the smell of smoke in the area – there was a controlled burn

12/14 – 12:59 a.m. – Campus Walk G101 – candle burning activated a smoke detector

12/14 – 10:06 a.m. – Hilltop Drive – assisted EMS with a patient lift

12/14 – 7:05 p.m. – the area of 13616 Hwy 6 East – a wreck with extrication

12/15 – 1:47 a.m. – Old Navy – general fire alarm malfunction

12/15 – 11:32 a.m. – Country Club of Oxford – a child pulled a fire alarm

12/16 – 5:01 a.m. – Thad Cochran Research Center – burned popcorn activated a smoke detector

