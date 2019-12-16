LOU Crime and Emergency Reports From Dec. 13-15, 2019

The following reports were made Dec. 13-15, 2019, by city and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise indicated.
Oxford Police Department issued 68 tickets, investigated 21 wrecks and the following reports:
3 911 hang-ups
9 alarms
1 ambulance assist
1 animal complaint
4 careless drivers
1 civil matter
2 credit card frauds
1 code enforcement violation
11 disturbing the peace complaints
2 domestic disturbances
2 elder assists
1 embezzlement
2 improper parking complaints
3 lost property reports
3 motorist assists
1 scam
7 suspicious activities
4 suspicious people
4 suspicious vehicles
2 trespassing complaints
1 utility call
6 vehicle searches
5 welfare checks
Officers made the following arrests:
1 DUI
1 DUI, one headlight and possession of schedule 2 drug
1 DUI, leaving the scene of a wreck and no insurance
1 DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no insurance
1 DUI, leaving the scene of a wreck, no insurance, no tag, suspended driver’s license and falsifying information
1 domestic violence with simple assault
1 public drunk and failure to comply
1 possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a vehicle and seat belt violation
1 possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding
1 possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, no insurance and no driver’s license
1 possession of a schedule 2 drug, seat belt violation and no insurance
1 reckless driving
3 shoplifting
1 suspended driver’s license and no insurance
1 warrant served, no insurance, no driver’s license and seat belt violation
1 warrant served and speeding
Lafayette Sheriff’s Department investigated five wrecks and the following reports:
6 agency assists
5 alarms
2 civil matters
6 disturbances
2 grand larcenies
1 harassment
2 information
2 juvenile complaints
2 malicious mischief complaints
5 noise complaints
1 petty theft
5 reckless driving complaints
1 road obstruction
4 service calls
2 suspicious activities
4 suspicious people
1 suspicious vehicle
2 transports
3 welfare concerns
6 papers served
Deputies made the following arrests:
1 contempt of court
1 DUI other, careless driving and possession of paraphernalia
1 possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
1 DUI
1 running stop light and possession of a controlled substance
University Police Department made no arrests, responded to three wrecks and investigated a report of vandalism at Beta Theta Pi.
Oxford Fire Department responded to the following calls:
12/13 – 12:14 p.m. – Pi Beta Phi house – smoke detector malfunction
12/13 – 2:46 p.m. – Student Union – McAlister’s – cleaning the toaster oven activated the smoke detector
12/13 – 5:50 p.m. – South Lamar area – the smell of smoke in the area – there was a controlled burn
12/14 – 12:59 a.m. – Campus Walk G101 – candle burning activated a smoke detector
12/14 – 10:06 a.m. – Hilltop Drive – assisted EMS with a patient lift
12/14 – 7:05 p.m. – the area of 13616 Hwy 6 East – a wreck with extrication
12/15 – 1:47 a.m. – Old Navy – general fire alarm malfunction
12/15 – 11:32 a.m. – Country Club of Oxford – a child pulled a fire alarm
12/16 – 5:01 a.m. – Thad Cochran Research Center – burned popcorn activated a smoke detector
Hottytoddy.com staff report