4-Hour Stand-Off With Shooting Suspect Ends With Arrest

Oxford Police Department Crisis Negotiators spent four hours this morning talking to a man suspected of shooting someone out of his house.

At about 1:30 a.m., OPD officers responded to the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in regards to a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the suspect was Jodie Jacobs, 36, of Oxford and responded to Jacobs’ home on Countryview Village off of Anchorage Road at about 2 a.m.

Officers set up around the house and began negotiating with Jacobs for his safe surrender. The OPD Crisis Negotiators were able to get Jacobs to surrender without incident and take him into custody.

He has been charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and is currently awaiting a bond hearing before a Justice Court judge.

OPD stated in a press release this morning that more information and a booking photo would be released after the bond hearing.

Hottytoddy.com staff report