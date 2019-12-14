Rebels Defeat Middle Tennessee in the Pavilion

Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss defeated Middle Tennessee 82-64 on Saturday to ensure coach Kermit Davis had a happy 60th Birthday at the Pavilion.

“It was a good win for us for sure, I’ll tell you what, great crowd,” Davis said.

Ole Miss (7-3) senior Breein Tyree had a career day on the court with 34 points in the contest. The Somerset, New Jersey native was on fire from beyond the arc as he went 8-of-11 for 25 points.

“(Tyree) looked like the leading returning scorer in the SEC,” Davis said. “He’s shot so well the last couple of days.”

“I have been shooting like that all week,” Tyree said. “I am grading pretty well too, also got my teammates involved and rebounded really well. One of my better games.”

As a team, the Rebels found the range from beyond the arc against Middle Tennessee as they went 14-of-22 for 63.6 percent.

Ole Miss had a total of five different players score in double figures: Blake Hinson (11), Austin Crowley (11), Devontae Shuler (10) and Khadim Sy (10).

“The second half is the best (Crowley) has guarded since he’s been here. It equated to him playing better offense,” Davis said.

The Rebels pulled in 35 boards and were led by KJ Buffen with 8 and Sy with 7 of his own.

Coach Davis’ squad had the ball moving on an offensive possession which gave the Rebels 23 assists on 28 buckets against the Blue Raiders.

“The last three games, even Butler, our assists-to-baskets made has gotten much better,” Davis said. “The ball is moving, we’re scoring in the 80s, and that’s why. It’s been a big improvement in the last five days of practice we’ve worked, and it will stay a huge emphasis for our team.”

“(Coach) kind of stressing that to us in practice and us buying in and for us to make the right plays,” Tyree said.

Middle Tennessee (4-7) was led by C.J. Jones (23 points) against the Rebels. Ole Miss held the Blue Raiders to only 44.1 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from downtown.

Ole Miss returns to action on Saturday as they travel to Jackson to play host to Southeastern Louisiana in the Mississippi Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on SEC Network+.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).