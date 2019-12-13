Panola County Constable Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash

A Panola County constable died Thursday during a police chase with two teens on Highway 35.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol at about 2:16 p.m. a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by Constable Eula “Raye” Hawkins, 57, of Courtland, was traveling southbound on Highway 35 when he collided with a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Colorado traveling northbound.

A minor was driving the Colorado and had another minor as a passenger.

As a result of this crash Constable Hawkins was killed.

According to news reports, county and local Law enforcement were in pursuit of the two teens in Tallahatchie County. The chase was going northbound on MS 35.

When Hawkins responded the suspect drove head-on into Hawkins’ vehicle.

The two males, ages 16 and 15, were arrested on the scene. They will be facing felony murder charges and will be charged as adults allowed by Mississippi law.

Hawkins, more commonly known as Raye, served as a law enforcement officer for nearly 30 years, starting as a patrol officer for the Batesville Police Department in 1990. He was currently one of two Panola County constables and serving his sixth term for District 2.

Staff report